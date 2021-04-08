Outflows being increased from dams to facilitate kharif sowing

LAHORE: Water outflows have been increased from dams to facilitate kharif sowing.

According to water report issued by the Wapda Wednesday, the position of the river inflows and outflows at Tarbela, Mangla and Chashma along with the reservoirs levels and the barrages is as under: Rivers: Indus at Tarbela: Inflows 24400 cusecs and Outflows 40000 cusecs, Kabul at Nowshera: Inflows 11800 cusecs and Outflows 11800 cusecs, Jhelum at Mangla: Inflows 35600 cusecs and Outflows 45000 cusecs, Chenab at Marala: Inflows 9300 cusecs and Outflows 3400 cusecs. Barrages: Jinnah: Inflows 39200 cusecs and Outflows 34700 cusecs, Chashma: Inflows: 38500 cusecs and Outflows 43000 cusecs, Taunsa: Inflows 37000 cusecs and Outflows 36500 cusecs, Panjnad: Inflows 9100 cusecs and Outflows 9100 cusecs, Guddu: Inflows 42600 cusecs and Outflows 42600 cusecs, Sukkur: Inflows 38400 cusecs and Outflows 9700 cusecs Kotri: Inflows 5100 cusecs and Outflows 400 cusecs. Reservoirs (Level and Storage): Tarbela: Minimum operating level 1392 feet, present level 1416.73 feet, maximum conservation level 1550 feet, live storage Wednesday 0.406 million acre feet (MAF). Mangla: Minimum operating level 1050 feet, present level 1130.65 feet, maximum conservation level 1242 feet, live storage today 1.089 MAF. Chashma: Minimum operating level 638.15 feet, present level 646.40 feet, maximum conservation level 649 feet, live storage 0.166 MAF.