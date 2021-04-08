PIA’s asset attached in Reko Diq case

ISLAMABAD: Former Senate chairman Mian Raza Rabbani on Wednesday demanded a parliamentary enquiry to how an asset, belongs to Pakistan International Airline, was indirectly attached in the Reko Diq case. “It is demanded that a parliamentary committee be formed to look into this entire episode, in which Pakistan’s prime assets are being thrown away,” he said in a statement. Rabbani said the federal government is keeping Parliament and the people of Pakistan in the dark in respect of proceedings before the British Virgin Island (BVI) Court in the Reko Diq case. He said it is stated that the Roosevelt Hotel has been indirectly attached by the BVI Court in the case filed by Tethyan Copper Company (Pvt.) Ltd. against the Islamic Republic of Pakistan. Rabbani said the federal government must clearly state, how and when this hotel was attached by the BVI Court. “The Roosevelt Hotel is expensive property situated in Central New York,” he said.