Water supply from Tarbela to twin cities

Asad for completing project at earliest

By Mehtab Haider

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Planning Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar chaired a review meeting on Bulk Water Supply Project from Tarbela to Islamabad and Rawalpindi here on Wednesday.

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on CDA Ali Nawaz Awan, Pak Army Engineer-in-Chief Lt Gen Moazzam Ejaz, DG FWO Major General Kamal Azfar, Chairman CDA, CEO Public-Private Partnership Authority and senior officials attended the meeting.

It was informed in the meeting that the supply of clean drinking water from the Tarbela Dam to Islamabad and Rawalpindi would be made possible. The twin cities currently have a daily water demand of 440 million gallon; whereas the supply is 220 million gallons.

The project will initially provide an additional 200 million gallons which will be gradually increased to 650 million gallons. Asad Omar said the twin cities have always been facing problems of clean drinking water and with the completion of this project, Islamabad will not face water shortage for the next 25 to 30 years. The minister directed CDA authorities to start work on the project as soon as possible and complete it on time.