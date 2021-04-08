Murtaza Wahab raises issue of 2017 census

ISLAMABAD: Sindh government’s Spokesman Murtaza Wahab Wednesday said that no one had accepted the results of the census 2017 as the population of Sindh and Balochistan were shown less in the census 2017.

“The biggest issue at this time is the census 2017 as all the political parties had agreed to get third party audit of the census but the government did not do anything on the issue,” he said while addressing press conference on Wednesday at Sindh House along with PPP media Coordinator Nazir Dhoki. Murtaza Wahab said there could be no proper planning without correct census.

He said that the Sindh Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah has come to Islamabad to fight the case of Sindh in the meeting of the Council of Common Interest (CCI). “The meeting of the CCI should be held after every 90 days,” he said. Murtaza Wahab said that the Sindh chief minister will raise the question of three hospitals in Sindh in the meeting of CCI. He said that these hospitals have treated over 83 lacs patients since 2012 and over 3 lacs patients were from other provinces. “These hospitals serve patients from all over Pakistan free of cost,” he said. He said since 2012, 13,075 patients were treated by cyber-knife and 48 percent of those patients were not from Sindh.

Murtaza Wahab said that the Supreme Court had said in its decision that the federal government will have to return the money to Sindh government which it had spent on these hospitals but not a single penny has been paid to the Sindh government. “Anyhow, Sindh government has filed a review petition in the Supreme Court and the federal government should wait for its decision,” he said.