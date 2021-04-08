Bakhtawar in isolation after testing positive for corona

KARACHI: Bakhtawar Bhutto Zardari announced on Wednesday that she was isolating as she had tested positive for coronavirus. "I tested positive for COVID-19 on April 2 — isolating and recovering," tweeted Bakhtawar who had recently got married. Bakhtawar reminded people to remain "cautious" and urged them to "call people out if their masks don’t cover their nose". She also asked people to get vaccinated and help those less fortunate to get vaccinated too. Earlier this year, Bakhtawar got married to UAE-based businessman Mahmood Choudhry.

During the nikah ceremony, PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari and his younger sister Aseefa Bhutto-Zardari received the guests, with her father Asif Ali Zardari also present on the occasion.