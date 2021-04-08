On song Fakhar, Babar lead Pakistan to series triumph

CENTURION, South Africa: Fakhar Zaman hit his second successive century and captain Babar Azam made 94 to set up a 28-run win for Pakistan in the series-deciding third and final One-day International against South Africa in Centurion on Wednesday. South Africa’s chances of chasing down Pakistan’s total of 320 for seven were effectively snuffed out by left-arm spinner Mohammad Nawaz, who took three wickets in successive overs to reduce the hosts to 140 for five in the 28th over.