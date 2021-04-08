Nepra approves Re0.64 hike in power tariff

ISLAMABAD: The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (Nepra) Wednesday approved hiking the power tariff while allowing some exemptions, a notification issued in this regards said. Per the notification, Nepra said it has approved a hike of Re0.64 per unit as fuel price adjustment for February, which will be included in the bills of April. It further mentioned that customers who utilise less than 50 units will be exempted from the hike, while K-Electric's customers have also been spared.