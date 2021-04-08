Shaukat Tareen seeks early hearing of NAB appeals

ISLAMABAD: Former finance minister Shaukat Tareen on Wednesday filed a petition to Islamabad High Court (IHC) for early hearing of National Accountability Bureau (NAB) appeals challenging his acquittal in two rental power references.

An Accountability Court (AC) of Islamabad had acquitted Shaukat Tareen, Raja Pervaiz Ashraf and others last year in Sahiwal and Pirangheb Rental Power projects references, which was challenged by NAB before IHC. The IHC had already served notices to Shaukat Tareen, Raja Pervaiz Ashraf and others accused in NAB case against their acquittal.

In Sahiwal rental power reference, the accused were charged with allegedly misusing Rs6.1 million, the amount which was paid in term of legal fees.