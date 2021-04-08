close
Thu Apr 08, 2021
Our Correspondent
April 8, 2021

Man held with gun, bullets near banking courts

National

Our Correspondent
April 8, 2021

LAHORE: A suspect with a handgun and bullets was arrested outside banking courts during the appearance of Jahangir Tareen here on Wednesday.

A suspect in plainclothes was trying to enter the gathering of people on the occasion of Jahangir Tareen’s court appearance. Police officials noticed the suspect and took him into custody. During checking, they found a handgun and bullets hidden under his shirt. The suspect was identified as Sajjad.

