BA deputy speaker meets NA Speaker

ISLAMABAD: National Assembly (NA) Asad Qaiser has said that prosperity and progress of Balochistan province would be ensure economic stability of the whole country.

He also remarked that Balochistan is a land of opportunity and Gwadar Port is at the heart of the province development. He expressed these views during his meeting with Deputy Speaker Balochistan Assembly (BA) Babar Musakhail here on Wednesday.

NA Speaker also said that early completion of CPEC related projects in Balochistan province would ensure mass welfare for the common people of the province. He said the Balochistan Assembly, being the representative of the people of Balochistan, can bring positive changes in the life of people. He also said that CPEC is a game changer and would bring development of the province.

Balochistan Assembly Deputy Speaker Babar Musakhail appreciated the Speaker's concern for Balochistan and its people.