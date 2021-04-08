Two mosques built by UAE to be opened in Capital

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
ISLAMABAD: Two beautiful mosques constructed under the supervision of the UAE diplomatic mission in the federal Capital; one in F-9 Park while the other in Quaid-e-Azam University will be inaugurated this week.
According to the UAE embassy, the Khalid Al Kaabi Masjid in F-9 Park will be inaugurated by Hamad Obaid Ibrahim Alzaabi, UAE ambassador and Federal Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Pir Noorul Haq Qadri.