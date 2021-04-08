close
Thu Apr 08, 2021
Two mosques built by UAE to be opened in Capital

National

ISLAMABAD: Two beautiful mosques constructed under the supervision of the UAE diplomatic mission in the federal Capital; one in F-9 Park while the other in Quaid-e-Azam University will be inaugurated this week.

According to the UAE embassy, the Khalid Al Kaabi Masjid in F-9 Park will be inaugurated by Hamad Obaid Ibrahim Alzaabi, UAE ambassador and Federal Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Pir Noorul Haq Qadri.

