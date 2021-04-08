Minor falls into drain hole, dies

SUKKUR: A two-year-old boy died after falling into an open drain hole in Dadu on Wednesday.Reports said a two-year-old boy, Adil, s/o Aqib Berhmani, fell into an open drain hole in Shahbaz Colony in district Dadu, though the residents tried to rescue the child but could not succeed and the unfortunate victim died.

The residents, along with the parents, started protest over the incident and demanded registration of an FIR against the officials of the municipal corporation, including chief municipal officer, taluka municipal committee, Dadu, Shafiq Bhutto, Engineer Nizamuddin Shahani and assistant commissioner, TMA, Dadu, Muhammad Ali Lund, for their criminal negligence that claimed the life of an innocent boy. They said various other manholes in the city are still uncovered.