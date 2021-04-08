Man kills cousin over irrigation water issue

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
SUKKUR: An accused shot dead his cousin in district Badin over the irrigation water issue. Reports said the accused Basar Bhel shot dead his cousin Chatton Bhel over the irrigation water issue in village Ghulab Laghari near Tando Ghulam Ali, district Badin, and later surrendered to the local police and confessed to his crime.