Thu Apr 08, 2021
April 8, 2021

Man kills cousin over irrigation water issue

April 8, 2021

SUKKUR: An accused shot dead his cousin in district Badin over the irrigation water issue. Reports said the accused Basar Bhel shot dead his cousin Chatton Bhel over the irrigation water issue in village Ghulab Laghari near Tando Ghulam Ali, district Badin, and later surrendered to the local police and confessed to his crime.

