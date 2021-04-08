KP Seed Council okays 41 new food varieties for cultivation

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakthunkhwa Seed Council on Wednesday formally approved 41 new food verities for cultivation.

Provincial Minister for Agriculture, Livestock and Fisheries Mohibullah Khan chaired the meeting, attended by Secretary Agriculture and Livestock Dr Muhammad Israr, Director General Agriculture Research, Dr Abdul Rauf, agriculture scientists, members of technical committee and experts at Pir Sabaq Agriculture Research Institute in Nowshera district.

These verities were properly scrutinised and declared fit for cultivation after a long research work conducted by experts in different research centres of KP. The new verities include lemon, garlic, date, tangerine, beans, peach, pear, strawberry, rice, wheat, mustard, maize, sugarcane, orange, and pulses imported from Punjab and other areas.