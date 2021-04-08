PML-Q, MQM equally responsible for inflation: PML-N

LAHORE: PML-Q and MQM are equally responsible for present inflation and now they are shedding crocodile tears over this issue. This was stated by Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) Punjab spokesperson Azma Bukhari in a press conference here on Wednesday. PML-N’s Khushab candidate Moazzam Kalu, Dr Ghous Niazi and others were present. Independent candidate Rana Khalid announced his resignation in favour of Moazzam Kalu and announced starting campaign for Moazzam Kalu.

She said PML-Q and MQM were allies of the present ‘selected and incompetent government’ and supported its failed policies. Azma claimed that the PPP tried to buy PML-N parliamentarians from Punjab to elect its senators.

Azma Bukhari said that we as MPs were not participating in the election campaign of Daska by-election. Now the Election Commission should fulfill its responsibility, she said. She questioned where sugar was available in Punjab, especially in Lahore at Rs 85 per kg. She said Pakistan was an agriculture based country but ‘we were importing wheat and other agriculture goods while last year we imported sugar also’.

“Today Jahangir Tareen has shown his strength on the occasion of court appearance, what message has Jahangir Tareen given and to whom by taking so many national and provincial parliamentarians with him, including those responsible for this scandal,” she said. She demanded that actions recommended in the report of the sugar scandal should be implemented. She said that there were reports that cases were also being registered against the female family members of Jahangir Tareen.