AEMEND expresses concern over new Pemra directives

ISLAMABAD: The Association of Electronic Media Editors and News Directors (AEMEND) has expressed deep concern over recent advisories issued by the Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (Pemra) limiting the scope of reporting and discussion on issues which are of paramount public interest.

According to a press release, in a meeting held on Wednesday via digital platform, members and the executive council of AEMEND passed a unanimous resolution demanding that Pemra ensure its advisories do not contravene established principles of freedom of expression enshrined in law and the Constitution of Pakistan. The meeting resolved that the rights of media workers and their job security must be ensured at all tiers of the industry. The meeting also urged the government to ensure that journalists are classified as frontline workers during the ongoing pandemic and therefore must be prioritised for vaccination.