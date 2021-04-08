On song Fakhar, Babar lead Pakistan to series triumph

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
CENTURION, South Africa: Fakhar Zaman hit his second successive century and captain Babar Azam made 94 to set up a 28-run win for Pakistan in the series-deciding third and final One-day International against South Africa in Centurion on Wednesday. South Africaâ€™s chances of chasing down Pakistanâ€™s total of 320 for seven were effectively snuffed out by left-arm spinner Mohammad Nawaz, who took three wickets in successive overs to reduce the hosts to 140 for five in the 28th over.