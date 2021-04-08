Stick-wielding women protest gas outages in Karak

KARAK: Stick-wielding women again took to streets here Wednesday against the gas loadshedding and blocked city link road for traffic.

The women blocked the link road and chanted slogans against the Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL).

They blocked the road for all kinds of traffic. The women protesters complained that they were facing low gas pressure and were using firewood to cook food.

The women recalled that two days ago they had blocked the Indus Highway in protest against the gas outages and the district administration had promised to address the issue, but that did not happen.

They protesting women said that Karak produced gas and had oil reserves, but it was unfortunate that its residents were facing gas shortage.

They said Ramadan was approaching, but they were faced with gas outages. They demanded the restoration of uninterrupted gas supply. Later, Assistant Commissioner Karak Shah Jamil convinced the protestors to end the protest.