PFF’s suspension takes govt by surprise

ISLAMABAD: The suspension of the Pakistan Football Federation (PFF) Wednesday took the government by surprise as newly-appointed director general of the Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) Col (r) Asif Zaman said that the FIFA Council took the decision in a haste.

The Bureau of the FIFA Council suspended the PFF on what it called ‘due to third-party interference, which constitutes a serious violation of the FIFA Statutes.’

The PSB director general while talking to ‘The News’ said that Minister for Inter-Provincial Coordination (IPC) Dr Fehmida Mirza had requested for patience during her press conference held a couple of days back.

“We were not expecting such a hasty decision from the football’s governing body. It has surprised rather shocked us as the game of football will be the ultimate sufferer after such decision. The minister had assured her help for resolving the issue in the best interest of the game. Though the government does not want any interference, for the sake of the game’s future we wanted an amicable settlement of the issue,” he said.

Asif Zaman said he was expecting a detailed and thorough review of the prevailing situation by the FIFA. “We were taken by surprise by this hasty decision that I feel would serve no good to the future of the game. We were expecting a rational review of the situation by the game’s governing body before imposing a suspension on the PFF.”

The FIFA in a handout issued Wednesday said the decision to suspend Pakistan was prompted by the recent takeover of the PFF’s Headquarters in Lahore by a group of protesters and an alleged decision by certain individuals to remove the FIFA-appointed Normalisation Committee of the PFF led by Haroon Malik and to hand over the leadership of the PFF to Syed Ashfaq Hussain Shah.

When PFF president Ashfaq Shah was approached in Islamabad where he was nursing his minor surgery, he said he was disappointed by the decision like any other Pakistani.

“Doctors have advised me bed rest fowling a minor surgery. Due to the decision, I am as upset as any other football lover in the country could be.”

He added that his supporters had done nothing wrong by taking over the Football House in Lahore.

“We were assured that the PFF’s elections will be held in one year’s time. We kept on waiting for eighteen months but nothing was done in this regard. It was the worst scenario as the Normalisation Committee was not even ready to give us a roadmap to hold the elections and that was surprising for us. Admitted that there could be some delay but at least we should have been given a roadmap for the free and fair elections.”

Ashfaq added that there were around 1,600 football clubs in the country with voting rights.

“Holding the elections was not a big issue if the Normalisation Committee had shown any seriousness. I believe there was a hidden agenda and we would not let that happen. As we enjoy backing of majority of the clubs so we have the right to rule the PFF.”

He said he would soon be calling the PFF Council’s meeting to discuss the matter.

“Once I recover from the surgery, I would convene the PFF Council meeting to discuss the whole scenario.”