Thu Apr 08, 2021
OC
Our Correspondent
April 8, 2021

Zahid replaces Shadab

Sports

LAHORE: Wrist spinner Zahid Mahmood has been named as Shadab Khan’s replacement for the three-match T20I series against Zimbabwe, which will be played from April 21-25 in Harare, while Fakhar Zaman will stay with the side for the T20Is in South Africa and Zimbabwe.

Zahid was originally named in the squad for two Tests against Zimbabwe, while Fakhar was initially named for the ODIs.

Both the changes were approved by the national selection committee on the request of the team management.

