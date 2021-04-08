Racket sports equipment prices double in two years

KARACHI: Racket sports in Pakistan, especially squash and tennis, have been hit hard due to massive increase in the prices of equipment and heavy custom duties.

It has been learnt that the prices of rackets and balls for tennis, squash, and badminton have recorded massive increase in the last two years.

A squash racket (graphite) that was available for Rs8000 to Rs12,000 in 2018 is now being sold for Rs15,000 to Rs21,000.

The replica of squash rackets (low quality rackets) from China have also doubled in price — from Rs3000 in 2018 to Rs6000.

Squash balls that were available for Rs2000 per dozen in 2018 now have a price of Rs3600.

A tennis racket that had a price of Rs20,000 in 2018 is now available for Rs35,000. A box of tennis balls had a price of Rs400 but its current price is Rs650.

Moreover, shuttlecocks (PVC) for badminton had a price of Rs500 per box in 2018. It is now priced at Rs800.

The price of shuttlecocks (feather) has increased from Rs500 per box to Rs800.

The shuttle cock for professionals had the price of Rs 1500 per box in 2018 and now its price is Rs2300.

“The prices of sports equipment have increased manifold in the past few years,” said M Zahid of Muslim Sports.

He added that since the equipment for racket sports is imported the parity between the Pakistani rupee and the US Dollar affects their prices.

“This is one reason a number of players have quit these sports as they cannot afford such expensive equipment,” said Zahid.