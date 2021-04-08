Fakhar moves up to 12 spot in ODI rankings

LAHORE: Pakistan’s Fakhar Zaman moved up seven places to the 12th in the MRF Tyres ICC Men’s ODI Player Rankings for batsmen following his remarkable innings of 193 runs in 155 balls against South Africa in Johannesburg.

From the South African camp, Rassie van der Dussen’s innings of 123 not out and 60 in the first two ODIs against Pakistan helped him up to a career-best 22nd place.