Thu Apr 08, 2021
OC
Our Correspondent
April 8, 2021

National Women’s Throwball in May

Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
April 8, 2021

LAHORE: The National Women’s Throwball Championship will be played in Faisalabad from May 27 to 30.

According to Secretary General of Pakistan Throwball Federation Maqbool Arain, teams from different departments besides Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Sindh, Balochistan, Islamabad, Gilgit-Baltistan and Azad Jammu and Kashmir will feature in the championship.

He said that the championship was to be played in Faisalabad from April 10 to 13 in collaboration with the Punjab Throwball Association but the championship had to be postponed due to the third wave of Covid-19 pandemic in the country.

