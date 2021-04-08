Demi Lovato, The Fratellis and Cheap Trick serve up new albums

DEMI LOVATO — DANCING WITH THE DEVIL… THE ART OF STARTING OVER

Demi Lovato’s journey from Disney child star to chart-topping singer almost ended in 2018 when she had a near-fatal overdose. It was the shocking culmination of a young life that had seen sexual abuse, eating disorders and addiction.

Dancing With The Devil, Lovato’s seventh album, charts her journey to recovery in the most literal sense, starting with a candid trio of songs detailing her “fall from grace”. ICU (Madison’s Lullaby) sees her waking in an intensive care unit before the album pivots to a hefty 15 tracks about self-love and self-discovery.

Rarely do pop artists show such a vision and pull it off. The album is full of heartbreaking moments that catch you off guard. Melon Cake details how, as a young star, cake was banned on birthdays and she would instead be served a watermelon topped with icing.

For such a personal project it seems peculiar Dancing With The Devil even features guests. Ariana Grande, another former child star who has trodden a difficult path to fame, is joined by Noah Cyrus, Sam Fischer and Saweetie on a series of mainly forgettable second-half tracks.

Met Him Last Night with Grande is one of the album’s weaker moments, descending into impressive but oddly unaffecting vocal runs.

Lovato is at her best when she is dissecting her past traumas and future loves without distraction. 8/10 (Review by Alex Green)

THE FRATELLIS — HALF DRUNK UNDER A FULL MOON

Back with a head full of ideas, a belting title and an urge to party post-lockdown, The Fratellis are ready to blow away the blues. From the opening semi-nonsensical title track, with its delirious, Neil Diamond-meets-Toast of London “Yes!” chorus, to the lush closer Hello Stranger — both comfortably over the five-minute mark — the album is painted from a wider palette than ever before and is the richer for it.

The latter is one of several songs to revisit the “Starcrossed Losers” characters from 2018’s previous album In Your Own Sweet Time, who also share the dancefloor on Strangers In The Street and the euphoric but deceptive “train wreck honeymoon” of lead single Six Days In June, one of the standout tracks among a staggeringly strong and varied set.

Living In The Dark’s chorus offers up a whiff of old-style Costello Music, while Need A Little Love and Lay

Your Body Down also shine. Yes! 8/10 (Review by Tom White)

MATTHEW E WHITE & LONNIE HOLLEY — BROKEN MIRROR: A SELFIE REFLECTION

This collaboration between artist and musician Lonnie Holley and singer-songwriter Matthew E White is like nothing else, a soundclash of free jazz, blues, funk and performance poetry. As well as his solo work, White also leads the avant-garde jazz big band Fight The Big Bull, while Holley is an acclaimed artist who did not release any music until he was in his 60s.

Now 71, this is his fifth album, and he speaks, sings and chants the lyrics over urgent percussion, ominous washes of keyboards and jagged guitars. White and seven musicians improvised these tracks before they backed Holley for an unrehearsed gig, and for this recording the artist sang complete first takes to music he had never heard before.

The results are fresh and spontaneous on five lengthy tracks, with the opening This Here Jungle Of Moderness/Composition 14 immediately dragging you from your comfort zone. The title track (Composition 9) clocks in at more than 10 minutes, as Holley examines the narcissism of pandering for social media likes.

I’m Not Tripping has a minimal backing of burbling synths, and Holley’s gravelly voice dominates the final track, Get Up! Walk With Me, with White adding a dub sensibility. Not for those who prefer conventional song structures or straightforward lyrics, this album will suit those willing to approach with an open mind. 7 /10 (Review by Matthew George)

CHEAP TRICK — IN ANOTHER WORLD

You would think that after five decades Cheap Trick would be repeating themselves. But somehow the band, who emerged out of Rockford, Illinois, in 1973, continue to push the envelope on each album.

That being said, on their 20th studio album the four-piece are working with familiar themes.

Power pop, hard rock and edgy punk combine with their trademark court jester mentality to create 13 tracks of enjoyable music. On Quit Waking Me Up, the band dip into ska punk, a genre thankfully not heard from much nowadays.

A cover of John Lennon’s sardonic anthem Gimme Some Truth closes the album, with added guitar solo. Cheap Trick have already secured their place in the musical pantheon — they were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2016. Be glad their lust for music has not faded over time. 6/10 (Review by Alex Green).