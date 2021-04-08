Education Minister Shafqat Mahmood has announced that O/A Level examinations will be held as per the schedule. This decision has disappointed the students who were hoping for a delay in the examinations as the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic has disturbed the academic session. Online classes were extremely ineffective. Being an intermediate student, I am well aware of this reality. Now, the case for the cancellation of examinations is closed for O/A Level students. Matric and intermediate students are still hopeful.

Ali Azlan

Lahore