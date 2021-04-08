Quick action

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
It is unfortunate that in our country, we tend to focus on the existing problems only after the occurrence of fatal accidents. In Karachi, a swing at the then recently opened amusement park collapsed and claimed the life of one girl. In a separate incident, a school van caught fire. There were children inside the van. Luckily, they were saved. Some years a back, a motorcycle-rickshaw collided with a train. This incident happened because of the absence of railway officials who could have told the driver about the incoming train. The authorities took action after these fatal accidents. In Sindh, a young boy died in the arms of his mother because of the unavailability of the rabies vaccine at a public hospital. In Punjab, the situation is almost the same. A large number of dog biting incidents are being reported in different cities. The number of stray dogs in the adjacent areas of Committee Chowk, Rawalpindi is quite high. Recently, a forty-year-old man broke his arm and received several injuries when a pack of dogs attacked him near Iqbal Road.
The relevant authorities should consider relocating these stray dogs to any isolated place to avoid such incidents. When choosing a remote place for these dogs, the authorities must ensure that these animals can easily find food there.
Muhammad Akram
Rawalpindi