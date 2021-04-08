Quick action

It is unfortunate that in our country, we tend to focus on the existing problems only after the occurrence of fatal accidents. In Karachi, a swing at the then recently opened amusement park collapsed and claimed the life of one girl. In a separate incident, a school van caught fire. There were children inside the van. Luckily, they were saved. Some years a back, a motorcycle-rickshaw collided with a train. This incident happened because of the absence of railway officials who could have told the driver about the incoming train. The authorities took action after these fatal accidents. In Sindh, a young boy died in the arms of his mother because of the unavailability of the rabies vaccine at a public hospital. In Punjab, the situation is almost the same. A large number of dog biting incidents are being reported in different cities. The number of stray dogs in the adjacent areas of Committee Chowk, Rawalpindi is quite high. Recently, a forty-year-old man broke his arm and received several injuries when a pack of dogs attacked him near Iqbal Road.

The relevant authorities should consider relocating these stray dogs to any isolated place to avoid such incidents. When choosing a remote place for these dogs, the authorities must ensure that these animals can easily find food there.

Muhammad Akram

Rawalpindi