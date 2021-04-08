The Covid-19 vaccine

In Pakistan, the Covid-19 vaccination process is shockingly slow. Only one million doses have been administered so far – the country’s total population is close to 220 million. Even if we say that a majority of our citizens are young and less vulnerable to the virus (63 percent of the country’s population is between the ages of 15 and 33), we are still left with close to 100 million people who should be vaccinated.

According to the latest news reports, around 1400 vaccine doses at three government hospitals in Lahore (Mayo, Services, and Mozang) have gone missing. Also, in Mozang Teaching hospital, at least 350 doses were spoiled. In our country, only a few people follow SOPs. Under such circumstances, it becomes all the more important that the government takes steps to speed up the vaccination process.

Muhammad Jan Jatoi

Larkana