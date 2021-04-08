Ofsted reveals plans for sex abuse review in schools, colleges

LONDON: Ofsted will visit schools and colleges facing allegations of sexual abuse after thousands of testimonials were posted on a website that allows students to share their experiences anonymously.

Last week, the government announced that the watchdog would look at safeguarding policies following the deluge of reports made to website Everyone’s Invited. Ofsted has said it will talk to headteachers and students on the issue first-hand and it will visit a sample of schools and colleges where cases have been highlighted.

The review is intended to establish whether institutions have effective safeguarding measures in place, and whether they have strong mechanisms to deal with allegations swiftly and effectively.

It will also look at how well school are teaching the new relationships, sex and health education curriculum, which covers sexual abuse, cyber-bullying and pornography and consent.

Amanda Spielman, Ofsted’s chief inspector, said: “Like so many others, I have been deeply troubled by the allegations of sexual abuse posted on the ‘Everyone’s Invited’ website.”

Ofsted said the review will look at whether current inspection programmes are robust enough on the issue of sexual abuse.

It will also consider how well education institutions are coordinating with other safeguarding organisations such as social services.