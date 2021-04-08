PPP calls CEC meeting on 11th to discuss PDMshow-cause

Ag APP

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has summoned the party’s much anticipated Central Executive Committee meeting on April 11 (Sunday) at Bilawal House, Karachi.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, Nayyar Bukhari said the PPP had earlier postponed it due to sessions of the National Assembly and Senate. The “ongoing political situation in the country and the party’s stance on a show-cause notice by the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM)” will be discussed in the meeting. Bukhari said the members who cannot attend due to Covid-19 will participate through video link. The PDM had earlier this week issued show-cause notices to the PPP and Awami National Party (ANP) demanding an explanation on why the two parties got Yousuf Raza Gillani elected as Senate opposition leader without the blessing of the alliance. The show-cause row lead to the ANP’s departure from the PDM.

Previously, the PPP had promised the PDM leadership that it would discuss en masse resignations from assemblies in the CEC.