Pakistan’s Covid death toll tops 15,000 after 102 more die

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan hit two grim milestones on Wednesday — total infections exceeded 700,000, and the nationwide death toll topped the mark of 15,000, as the country grappled with the third wave of Covid-19.

According to the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), 4,004 more people tested positive, while 102 died. The most recent cases raised active infections to 64,373. Of the 102 single-day deaths, 32 were on ventilators.

At least 4,529 coronavirus patients were admitted in hospitals across the country, 443 of who were on ventilators. The areas with the highest ventilators occupancy were Multan, 70 per cent; Lahore, 69 per cent; Gujranwala, 60 per cent; and Islamabad, 58 per cent.

Meanwhile, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) authorities imposed smart lockdowns in 91 areas, affecting about 7,000 people. Chief Secretary Dr Kazim Niaz said due to the increasing number of coronavirus cases in the province, transportation in the affected areas had also been banned. Authorities have urged citizens — to little effect — to wear masks and observe social distancing to prevent the spread of the third wave which has been blamed on the British variant of the coronavirus.