Tareen says ‘loyalty being tested’ amid FIA investigations

LAHORE: An anguished PTI leader Jahangir Tareen on Wednesday said his “loyalty is being tested” as he commented on criminal complaints filed by the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) against him and his son, Ali.

He made the remarks while speaking to reporters outside a banking court, which extended the interim bail granted to Tareen, his son and two others named in the case to April 10.

Speaking to the media, Tareen said: “Not one or two, but three FIRs (first information reports) have been registered against me. My question is the same from day one, that there are over 80 sugar mills in Pakistan, why am I being singled out?”

“I am compelled to ask why I am being subjected to this vindictive action,” he said. “My loyalty is being tested. I have been facing the sugar commission for the past year and have kept quiet all along.”

He demanded that those behind the “vengeful action” against him be exposed. “[Prime Minister] Imran Khan can expose these elements,” he said.

He also rejected reports of him planning to meet former president Asif Zardari. “There is no truth in such talk,” he said.

Responding to Tareen’s media talk, Adviser to Prime Minister on Accountability and Interior Shahzad Akbar said as per the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan, a policy of accountability for all was being adopted as it was needed to held every official within the party or outside it accountable of his actions, adding that while Jahangir Tareen was an important member of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf core committee, he should be answerable to law-related matters.

Akbar also spoke at length about sugar mills and the artificial inflation of prices. On the report and findings of sugar inquiry commission, Akbar said the federal government had taken administrative, legislative and penal steps under which the cases of giant sugar mills were sent to FBR, FIA, NAB, Anti-Corruption and other bodies to take action against those who were involved in artificial increase in sugar price and shortage of supply.

He said that nine sugar mills’ groups, whose accumulated production was above 50 per cent of total sugar production, were selected as a “representative sample”, adding that JDW group — Tareen’s company — contributed about 20 per cent in total sugar production in the country, “so the process of accountability was ensured across the board”.