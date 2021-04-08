150,000 to be allowed daily at Grand Mosque in Ramadan

ISLAMABAD: Saudi authorities have said that 150,000 people will be allowed to perform Umrah or prayers daily — as long as they have been vaccinated against Covid — at Makkah’s Grand Mosque during Ramadan, which starts next week.

General Presidency for the Affairs of the Two Holy Mosques said up to 100,000 worshippers would be allowed to pray at the Grand Mosque and that 50,000 pilgrims will be allowed to perform Umrah, as part of its plan to increase operational capacity, Arab News reported on Wednesday.

The Ministry of Islamic Affairs, Guidance and Dawah said Umrah permits will be given to pilgrims aged 65 and over who had already been vaccinated against coronavirus. Sheikh Abdulrahman Al-Sudais, head of the Presidency of the Two Holy Mosques, said inoculation is a requirement for entering the Grand Mosque and the Prophet’s (PBUH) Mosque in Medina.

Minister of Islamic Affairs Dr Abdullatif Al-Asheikh issued a directive with precautionary measures to prevent the spread of coronavirus during Ramadan. It said Iftar, Suhur and Itikaf inside mosques during Ramadan would be suspended, while the number of locations for Eidul Fitr prayers would be expanded. Al-Asheikh said matters related to holding Tarawih and Qiyam prayers in mosques would be announced later. The deputy minister of Hajj and Umrah, Dr Abdel Fattah Mashat, said people wishing to perform Umrah during Ramadan would have to submit a permit application through the Tawakkalna app not the Eatmarna app, and that there would be an update in the coming days to provide the permits.

Permits will be distributed on a weekly basis during Ramadan for pilgrims and people wishing to pray at the Two Holy Mosques, he added, and new openings would be available with any cancellations.