Gold rates unchanged

KARACHI: Gold rates in the local market remained unchanged on Wednesday.

According to data released by All Sindh Saraf Jewellers Association, gold rates in the local market remained unchanged at Rs104,000 per tola.

Similarly, 10 gram gold price stood the same at Rs89,163.

In the international market, however, gold rates increased by $1 to $1,736 per ounce.

Silver rates stood unchanged at Rs1,360 per tola. Price of 10 gram silver also remained the same at Rs1,165.98.