UBL, NIFT sign agreement

KARACHI: UBL Digital has signed a strategic agreement with NIFT to enable digital payments (mobile / e-commerce) via NIFTePay, a statement said.

This partnership would allow UBL Branch and OMNI customers to conduct secure e-commerce transactions directly through their accounts. Going forward, UBL customers would be able to purchase online on UBL and NIFT enabled eCommerce merchants, thereby providing end-user convenience and expanding the reach for safe and secure online transactions.

UBL Head Digital Payments & Branchless Banking Muhammad Hamayun Sajjad acknowledging the focus and efforts of the government of Pakistan and SBP on digitisation, said UBL was also at the forefront of delivering seamless digital payment solutions for its customers.

NIFT CEO Haider Wahab said, “We are pleased to sign up UBL for NIFT ePay services, enabling UBL account holders to make payments and also allowing UBL to offer online collections to its corporate and business relationships through NIFT ePay Platform. UBL maintains its niche in the financial services space and is a leader in digitising payments, we believe that the partnership with NIFT will enable new use cases for the market.”