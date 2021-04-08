close
Thu Apr 08, 2021
April 8, 2021

For the rich

April 8, 2021

Pakistan has started its vaccination programme for people who are willing to pay for the vaccine. The price for two doses of the vaccine is close to Rs12,300. Many people have already received their first dose. It is quite unfortunate that in a country where rising inflation and the lockdown-induced financial challenges have added so many problems for people, the authorities have set such a huge price for an essential vaccine. In our neighbouring country, India, the price of the vaccine is close to Rs1,500. It is so disappointing that some people thought about making huge profits through the sale of the vaccine. How will the poor get vaccinated? The government hasn’t opened registration for people under 50. Many people who are forced to go out to work are still waiting for their turn. Aren’t these people vulnerable? How are they supposed to protect themselves against the virus?

Kiran Ishtiaq

Karachi

