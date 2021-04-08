close
Thu Apr 08, 2021
Expensive food

Newspost

 
This is to draw the attention of the authorities to rising inflation. In the month of March, Pakistan’s inflation rate increased to nine percent. Almost every food item has become out of reach. The prices of sugar, wheat, flour and pulses are increasing rapidly.

The government should take some concrete steps to resolve this issue.

Muhammad Shahan

Terri Karak

