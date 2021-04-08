Expensive food

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
This is to draw the attention of the authorities to rising inflation. In the month of March, Pakistan’s inflation rate increased to nine percent. Almost every food item has become out of reach. The prices of sugar, wheat, flour and pulses are increasing rapidly.
The government should take some concrete steps to resolve this issue.
Muhammad Shahan
Terri Karak