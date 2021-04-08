Dangers of ignorance

Many people are still not following Covid-19 SOPs. This reckless behaviour is alarming. Even though the government imposed smart lockdowns and closed education institutions in different parts of the country, a majority of people still don’t care at all. People are holding social events at home without following any SOPs. What’s more shocking is the attitude of some people towards those who do observe SOPs.

This ignorance is the reason why the efforts of our frontline workers and doctors are going down the drain. It is hoped that people will realise that now is the time to take this pandemic seriously and observe SOPs.

Tahreem Asghar

Peshawar