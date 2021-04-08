The third wave of Covid-19 has compelled the government to take strict measures. Ramazan is only a week away. Many people will go for Eid shopping during Ramazan. Even though the authorities may decide to close markets by 6pm, a better way to control the spread of the virus is to keep the malls and markets open till 12am. This will allow people to visit the market whenever is convenient for them. Otherwise, during rush hour, all these places will be heavily crowded, defying the purpose of early closure.

The pandemic is here to stay. Although the country has started its vaccination process, the fight against the virus isn’t over. The authorities must come up with ideas that help people remain protected against the virus.

Islam Khalid

Rawalpindi