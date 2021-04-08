Clean canteens

Karachi University is one of the country’s biggest public universities. It has over 50 departments. There are many canteens in the university which are popular among students. And while these canteens serve tasty food, they don’t pay attention to cleanliness. The sitting area of the canteen remains covered in heaps of unattended garbage.

The canteen staff don’t wear a face mask or a pair of gloves. Students, too, aren’t interested in keeping the canteens clean. They rarely use the dustbins. The university authorities need to take a look into this matter.

Syeda Maleeha Kiran

Karachi