Thu Apr 08, 2021
AFP
April 8, 2021

Turkey’s chair snub riles EU chief

World

AFP
April 8, 2021

BRUSSELS: The European Commission hit out on Wednesday after its chief Ursula von der Leyen was left without a chair as Turkey’s president sat down for talks with her male counterpart. Video from Tuesday’s encounter in Ankara showed von der Leyen flummoxed as Recep Tayyip Erdogan and European Council president Charles Michel took two chairs in front of the EU and Turkish flags.

