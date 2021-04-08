close
Thu Apr 08, 2021
AFP
April 8, 2021

‘Mrs Sri Lanka’ regains title after on-stage fracas

World

AFP
April 8, 2021

COLOMBO: A Sri Lankan beauty pageant winner who had her crown yanked off by last year’s champion in an ugly on-stage fracas has been re-declared the victor and says she will sue. Pushpika de Silva, who needed hospital treatment after the incident at Sunday’s gala, was named "Mrs Sri Lanka" again at a smaller ceremony on Tuesday.

"If anyone thinks they can obstruct me by doing this type of thing, they will not succeed. I am an iron woman." She said, however, that she planned to launch legal action against her alleged attacker, reigning champion Caroline Jurie.

