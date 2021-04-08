Star-forming galaxies

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Paris: The images capture drama billions of years ago in the early Universe -- glinting galaxies, glowing with stars that have exploded into supernovas and blazing jets fired from black holes. Europe’s giant LOFAR radio telescope has detected stars being born in tens of thousands of distant galaxies with unprecedented precision, in a series of studies published on Wednesday.