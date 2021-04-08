close
Thu Apr 08, 2021
April 8, 2021

Turkey jails 32 ex-soldiers

April 8, 2021

Ankara: A Turkish court on Wednesday jailed 32 former soldiers for life in a mass trial involving nearly 500 military defendants implicated in a failed 2016 bid to oust President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. In one of the last mammoth trials stemming from a bloody night that turned Erdogan on a more authoritarian course and set off a wave of arrests that continue to this day, an Ankara court heard evidence against the presidential guard.

