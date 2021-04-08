close
Thu Apr 08, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OC
Our Correspondent
April 8, 2021

Zakat collection launched

Lahore

OC
Our Correspondent
April 8, 2021

LAHORE: Pakistan Kidney and Liver Institute & Research Center (PKLI&RC) has launched its Zakat collection campaign. PKLI&RC Dean Dr Arif Mahmood Siddiqui who inaugurated the campaign said the hospital had been providing subsidised and free-of-cost world-class diagnostic and treatment facilities, including kidney and liver transplantation, to the underprivileged patients. Sustaining such expensive clinical operations requires an enormous amount of funds, therefore, contributions from the people were warmly welcomed.

Latest News

More From Lahore