Zakat collection launched

LAHORE: Pakistan Kidney and Liver Institute & Research Center (PKLI&RC) has launched its Zakat collection campaign. PKLI&RC Dean Dr Arif Mahmood Siddiqui who inaugurated the campaign said the hospital had been providing subsidised and free-of-cost world-class diagnostic and treatment facilities, including kidney and liver transplantation, to the underprivileged patients. Sustaining such expensive clinical operations requires an enormous amount of funds, therefore, contributions from the people were warmly welcomed.