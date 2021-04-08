MNA visits LGH

LAHORE:Standing Committee on Health Member MNA Dr Seemi Bukhari visited Lahore General Hospital and reviewed the arrangements at Cororna Vaccine Centre. She said treatment and diagnosis facilities provided to the corona patients at LGH were satisfactory. She praised the doctors and paramedics for rendering services in the most difficult period. Postgraduate Medical Institute Principal Prof Dr Al-freed Zafar briefed Dr Seemi Bukhari 42,000 corona tests had been conducted free-of-cost at LGH.