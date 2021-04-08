Corona kills 56 more in Punjab

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE:Around 56 COVID-19 patients died and 2,025 new positive cases were confirmed in Punjab during the last 24 hours. According to Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department (P&SHD) report issued Wednesday, the toll of fatalities reached 6,731 while confirmed cases became 237,594 in the province.
As per the spokesperson for Corona Monitoring Room at P&SHD, 17,290 tests have been conducted in the last 24 hours, which raised the total number of tests to 3,966,703 in the province.