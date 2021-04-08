Corona kills 56 more in Punjab

LAHORE:Around 56 COVID-19 patients died and 2,025 new positive cases were confirmed in Punjab during the last 24 hours. According to Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department (P&SHD) report issued Wednesday, the toll of fatalities reached 6,731 while confirmed cases became 237,594 in the province.

As per the spokesperson for Corona Monitoring Room at P&SHD, 17,290 tests have been conducted in the last 24 hours, which raised the total number of tests to 3,966,703 in the province.