Cop injured in acid attack

LAHORE:A police constable, deputed to remove drug addicts at canal, has reportedly been attacked with acid by unidentified suspects in Mughalpura on Wednesday.

The victim Dilawar was posted at Mughalpura police station. He on the day of the incident went to canal as part of his duty to remove drug addicts from there. However, unidentified suspects attacked and threw acid on him. As a result, Dilawar received burn injuries on his face, neck, hands and feet. The victim was shifted to Mayo Hospital. SP Safdar Raza Kazmi visited to enquire about the health of the victim at the hospital. CCPO Lahore Ghulam Mehmood Dogar also took notice of the incident and asked the concerned police officers to submit report.