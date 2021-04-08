Partly cloudy forecast

LAHORE:Partly cloudy weather with dry conditions was observed in the City here Wednesday while Met office predicted similar weather conditions for the next 24 hours.

Met officials said that a shallow westerly wave was present over upper parts of the country. They predicted that dry weather was expected in most parts of the country while partly cloudy weather with thunderstorm was expected in Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir.

Rainfall was recorded at several cities, including Kalam 34, Kakul 23, Balakot 25, Malam Jabba 25, Pattan 24, Mirkhani 17, Saidu Sharif 17, Drosh 07, Chitral 05, Peshawar (Airport 04, City 02), Dir (Lower 03, Upper 02), Takht Bai, Cherat 02, Muzaffarabad (Airport 24, City 19), Rawalakot 24, Garhi Dupatta 23, Kotli 15, Murree 28, Islamabad (Saidpur 12, Zero Point 10, Airport, Golra 09 , Bokra 06), Rawalpindi (Chaklala 09, Shamsabad 08), Sialkot (Airport

08, City 02), Gujrat, Narowal 06, Jhelum 05, Multan 02, Gujranwala, Okara, Hafizabad, Mangla 04, Kasur, Mandi Bahauddin, Faisalabad, Chakwal 03, Lahore (Airport 03, City 02), Bahawalnagar, Sahiwal 02, Joharabad, Bahawalpur (Airport), Jhang, Astore 14, Skardu 12, Bagrote 07, Gupis, Bunji, Hunza 06 and Gilgit 04.

Wednesday’s maximum temperature was recorded at Dadu, Mithi and Chhor where mercury reached 40°C while in Lahore, it was 31.6°C and minimum was 14.4°C.