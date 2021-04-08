Biden affirms backing for two-state solution in Mideast

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Washington: US President Joe Biden expressed his support on Wednesday for a two-state solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict as his administration restored aid to the Palestinians severed under former president Donald Trump.
"The President also affirmed that the United States supports a two-state solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict," the White House said in a readout of a phone call with Jordan’s King Abdullah.