close
Thu Apr 08, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
AFP
April 8, 2021

Biden affirms backing for two-state solution in Mideast

World

AFP
April 8, 2021

Washington: US President Joe Biden expressed his support on Wednesday for a two-state solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict as his administration restored aid to the Palestinians severed under former president Donald Trump.

"The President also affirmed that the United States supports a two-state solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict," the White House said in a readout of a phone call with Jordan’s King Abdullah.

Latest News

More From World