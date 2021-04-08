Trump acolyte in spotlight

Washington: Firebrand congressman Matt Gaetz was a rising Republican star loyal to Donald Trump but now finds himself in an extraordinary imbroglio: under investigation for sex with a minor and claiming he faced blackmail over an American missing in Iran.

Gaetz, a third-term congressman from Florida, has not been charged with a crime, and he has vehemently denied the various accusations against him, among them that he had a s....l relationship with a 17-year-old girl, as a "lie."